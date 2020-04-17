Discover Prompts, Day 17: Distance

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
Whether your brain thinks in feet, meters, leagues, or lightyears, today let’s think about distance.
Ready to roll? All you need to do is…
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Distance? We’re here to help:
- During this time of physical (and/or social) distancing, what’s the thing you miss the most about being in close proximity to others?
- What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled from your hometown, region, or country? Share one thing that you learned in that faraway (for you) place.
- Distance doesn’t have to be spatial — it can be temporal as well. Write about a period in your life that now feels as if it took place in a different galaxy.
- Share a photo that stretches far into the horizon, or go to your window and snap a photo that includes the farthest object or structure you can see.
- Write a story, poem, or imagined dialogue featuring you and a person you were once very close to, but who is now a distant presence in your life.
