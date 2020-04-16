Discover Prompts, Day 16: Slow

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

With half of April behind us, now is as good a time as any to slow things down.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Slow? We’re here to help:

Tell us about an activity, chore, or habit most people devote little time to, but that you enjoy lingering on.

What’s your favorite slow-cooked food, and what would be lost if you could prepare it in a few minutes?

What music, art, or literature do you turn to when you don’t need to rush?

Are you a photographer? Share a recent long-exposure shot. Or, if you’re like me and you only have your phone’s camera, take a photo of an object or landscape that channels slowness visually.

Write a poem about feeling calm, relaxed, bored, or unproductive.

