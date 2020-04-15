Discover Prompts, Day 15: Scent

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
We’re going olfactory today: your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to publish a post around a scent.
Ready to roll? All you need to do is…
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Scent? We’re here to help:
- Create a list ranking the top-ten scents that make you feel at home.
- Write about a food or beverage whose smell immediately makes you hungry (or, conversely, makes you lose your appetite in an instant).
- Take a photo of an object (from a bottle of perfume to a freshly mowed lawn) in a way that makes it so vivid, your viewers could practically smell it.
- Write a short story or a series of vignettes revolving around a memory unlocked through a specific scent.
- How would you rank the sense of smell among the other senses? Is it more or less powerful for you than, say, touch or taste?
