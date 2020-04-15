Discover Prompts, Day 15: Scent

Feature by
field of lavender flowers

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

We’re going olfactory today: your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to publish a post around a scent.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

  • Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
  • Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish.
  • Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Scent? We’re here to help:

  • Create a list ranking the top-ten scents that make you feel at home.
  • Write about a food or beverage whose smell immediately makes you hungry (or, conversely, makes you lose your appetite in an instant).
  • Take a photo of an object (from a bottle of perfume to a freshly mowed lawn) in a way that makes it so vivid, your viewers could practically smell it.
  • Write a short story or a series of vignettes revolving around a memory unlocked through a specific scent.
  • How would you rank the sense of smell among the other senses? Is it more or less powerful for you than, say, touch or taste?

    • Start your post

April 15, 2020Discover Prompts, Inspiration, Writing, , , ,