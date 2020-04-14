Discover Prompts, Day 14: Book

Photo by Lina Kivaka (via Pexels)

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Let’s turn to the pleasures of reading: today, post something about a book.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts

Head to the Reader to engage with other participants' posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Book? We’re here to help:

Has a book ever changed your life? Which one is it, and how did it transform you?

If you could lead the life of a character in any book you’ve read, who would it be?

Choose five important people in your life, and (virtually) dedicate a specific book to each one.

Spend a few minutes by your bookcase and create a book-spine poem — then snap a photo of it, and share it with your readers.

Have you written a book or thought about it? Tell us what your project is about.

Feeling less bookish today? No worries: use “book” as a verb and tell us about a restaurant, event, or trip you’d reserve a spot at as soon as it becomes possible again.

