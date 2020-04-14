Discover Prompts, Day 14: Book

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
Let’s turn to the pleasures of reading: today, post something about a book.
Ready to roll? All you need to do is…
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Book? We’re here to help:
- Has a book ever changed your life? Which one is it, and how did it transform you?
- If you could lead the life of a character in any book you’ve read, who would it be?
- Choose five important people in your life, and (virtually) dedicate a specific book to each one.
- Spend a few minutes by your bookcase and create a book-spine poem — then snap a photo of it, and share it with your readers.
- Have you written a book or thought about it? Tell us what your project is about.
- Feeling less bookish today? No worries: use “book” as a verb and tell us about a restaurant, event, or trip you’d reserve a spot at as soon as it becomes possible again.
Share this:
Like this: