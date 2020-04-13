Discover Prompts, Day 13: Teach

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
We never stop learning — because there’s always someone who can teach us new, unexpected things.
Ready to roll? All you need to do is…
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Teach? We’re here to help:
- Who was your favorite teacher (at school, university, or in a less formal setting)? Write about them and what made them such an inspiring presence in your life.
- We all possess niche, quirky talents. Write a post in which you teach your readers something — from baking a perfect chocolate-chip cookie to fixing a clogged shower drain.
- Share links to some of the websites, magazines, or podcasts that never cease to inspire you to learn new things.
- What subject or skill was the toughest for you to learn — and what did your teacher do to help you master it?
- If you’re a parent, what did you most enjoy teaching your kid? (Pet parents, this applies to you, too!)
