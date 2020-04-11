Discover Prompts, Day 11: Bite

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
Your Saturday is wide open with today’s prompt: Bite.
Ready to roll? All you need to do is…
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Bite? It has so many meanings!
- An injury. (“Charlie bit my finger!”)
- A pinching or stinging feeling — physically (“Yikes, that chile has a serious bite.”) or emotionally (“That criticism is really gonna bite.”).
- A chance. (“Okay, I’ll bite — what’s your idea?”)
- A piece of something. (“Take a bite out of crime.”)
- A slang term for a negative thing. (“I’m sorry to hear that — that bites.”)
- An action. (“Keep away from the fence, they bite.”)
- A mouthful of food. (“The part with extra cheese is the best bite.”)
Still not sure? Use one of the sentences above as the opening line of a story, a poem, or a photo essay and see where it takes you.
Share this:
Like this: