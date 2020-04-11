Discover Prompts, Day 11: Bite

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Your Saturday is wide open with today’s prompt: Bite.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Bite? It has so many meanings!

An injury. (“Charlie bit my finger!”)

A pinching or stinging feeling — physically (“Yikes, that chile has a serious bite.”) or emotionally (“That criticism is really gonna bite.”).

A chance. (“Okay, I’ll bite — what’s your idea?”)

A piece of something. (“Take a bite out of crime.”)

A slang term for a negative thing. (“I’m sorry to hear that — that bites.”)

An action. (“Keep away from the fence, they bite.”)

A mouthful of food. (“The part with extra cheese is the best bite.”)

Still not sure? Use one of the sentences above as the opening line of a story, a poem, or a photo essay and see where it takes you.

