Discover Prompts, Day 11: Bite

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Your Saturday is wide open with today’s prompt: Bite.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

  • Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
  • Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish.
  • Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Bite? It has so many meanings!

  • An injury. (“Charlie bit my finger!”)
  • A pinching or stinging feeling — physically (“Yikes, that chile has a serious bite.”) or emotionally (“That criticism is really gonna bite.”).
  • A chance. (“Okay, I’ll bite — what’s your idea?”)
  • A piece of something. (“Take a bite out of crime.”)
  • A slang term for a negative thing. (“I’m sorry to hear that — that bites.”)
  • An action. (“Keep away from the fence, they bite.”)
  • A mouthful of food. (“The part with extra cheese is the best bite.”)

Still not sure? Use one of the sentences above as the opening line of a story, a poem, or a photo essay and see where it takes you.

