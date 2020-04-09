National Pet Day: Shelter Animals Going Online

Courtesy of BCSPCA

April 11 is National Pet Day in the United States. It is a day dedicated to remembering those pets who may not be lucky enough to have a home of their own.

The impact of COVID-19 is being felt around the world. A silver-lining for pets with families is that their favorite people are at home with them! It is tougher for shelter animals. Although considered essential services, for safety reasons, many shelters have stopped the public from coming in, reduced volunteers, postponed fundraising events, or even shut completely.

However, some shelters are finding solutions by turning to their websites to organize adoptions and take donations.

The BCSPCA (British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is a nonprofit animal welfare organization. To protect their staff, volunteers, and members of the public, they have significantly restricted public access to their shelters, but, as they state on their website, “As we all go through this unprecedented upheaval in our lives — the animals still need us.”

This week the BCSPCA launched a website appeal for pet food donations. With more and more families impacted by illness, job loss, and other challenges during the COVID-19 crisis, the organization wants to be able to donate pet food to help vulnerable animal guardians.

They have also set up a Q&A page for frequently asked questions about animals and COVID-19, added an emergency alert donation button to take donations, and changed their adoption process — to online applications and then appointment-only visits. The adoption pets profile page has been updated to include more detailed information and a “what’s next” button. You can fill out an online application and a member of the shelter will then contact you to answer any questions and arrange an adoption appointment.

Meet Harley! This sweet 2 year old Rottweiler X is looking for her forever home. Harley knows a few commands such as ‘sit’, ‘paw’, and ‘stay’. She is quite a puller on leash, and would benefit from a harness or halti to help with this. She loves her toys! She does need sturdy toys if you’d like them to last a bit longer. Harley is looking for a home where she is the star of the show. She may in the future be able to make a dog friend or two with slow introductions. At this time she will need to be your one & only. She is suited for an adult home because of her rough and tumble play style.

The Feline Rescue is a rescue center in Minneapolis — just for cats! The adoption center is normally open to the public seven days a week, but is currently shut due to the pandemic. They have put together a COVID-19 Q&A, and are exploring video opportunities for prospective adopters to learn about cats in their care. Adoptable cats and adoption forms can still be found on their website!

Hello everyone, my name is Cisco! I’m a handsome emerald-eyed gentleman who is very affectionate and loves chin- and head-scratchies. I’m not super playful, but love looking out windows and watching Cat TV on YouTube. My favorite spot to sleep on is your bed, both when you’re in it and when you’re not. I also like to lay on you or snuggle under your arm at night for extra closeness, but I usually sleep by your feet. I was recently diagnosed with diabetes and lost some weight, but I’m much healthier now and I really like my new special food…I can’t wait to meet you and choose yours for my forever home. To learn more about me, submit an online adoption inquiry form at https://felinerescue.org/adopt-a-cat/adoption-inquiry-form/.

The VRRA (Vancouver Rabbit Rescue & Advocacy) is a nonprofit dedicated to the care and shelter of abandoned and neglected rabbits, as well as rabbit breeding and selling education.

The shelter has put together a “Be Prepared” plan on their website for looking after your rabbit and getting supplies during this uncertain period. The website also includes an Adoption and Foster Info page, so you can learn about bunny care. If you would like to adopt or foster a rabbit you can submit an application online and you will be contacted for an appointment.

Mr.Topper would like to know if you have room in your heart and home for him! This little man is about 7 months old and is an absolute doll. His foster person reports that he’s happy being pet. Beyond cuddle time, Topper’s favorite activities include munching on apple branches, digging in his hay box, and tearing up newspaper.

