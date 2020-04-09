Discover Prompts, Day 9: Pairs

Feature by

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Birds in the hand, peas in a pod: today is about pairs.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

  • Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
  • Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish.
  • Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Pairs?

  • Pick two people who don’t seem to have much in common — people you know, celebrities, historical figures, fictional characters, up to you! — and write a story about what happens when they’re forced to spend time together.
  • Pair different media in one post: add images to a story, add video to a photo essay, add sketches to a collection of haiku.
  • Tell us about the five best meals you’ve ever had, the five best trips you’ve ever taken, or the five best books you’ve ever read, and pair each one with a song. Bonus points for embedding the songs in your post!
  • Look at your nearest pair of shoes. What stories do the scuffs tell?

Start your post