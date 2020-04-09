Discover Prompts, Day 9: Pairs

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
Birds in the hand, peas in a pod: today is about pairs.
Ready to roll? All you need to do is…
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Pairs?
- Pick two people who don’t seem to have much in common — people you know, celebrities, historical figures, fictional characters, up to you! — and write a story about what happens when they’re forced to spend time together.
- Pair different media in one post: add images to a story, add video to a photo essay, add sketches to a collection of haiku.
- Tell us about the five best meals you’ve ever had, the five best trips you’ve ever taken, or the five best books you’ve ever read, and pair each one with a song. Bonus points for embedding the songs in your post!
- Look at your nearest pair of shoes. What stories do the scuffs tell?
