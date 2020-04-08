Discover Prompts, Day 8: Curve

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Life has thrown a big one at a lot of us these days: a curve.

  • Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
  • Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish.
  • Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Curve?

  • Write some flash fiction that takes an unexpected twist.
  • Do a little self reflection: trace the arc of your life from 5 or 10 years ago to the present day, or think about what you hope the arc of the next 10 will look like.
  • Share a photo or a sketch of a graceful curve — the stalk of a flower, the pillow of a chubby cheek, the rounded edges of the cookies you just baked.
  • Write a poem where the final word curves back around to echo a word used in the first line.

