Discover Prompts, Day 8: Curve

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
Life has thrown a big one at a lot of us these days: a curve.
Ready to roll? All you need to do is…
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Curve?
- Write some flash fiction that takes an unexpected twist.
- Do a little self reflection: trace the arc of your life from 5 or 10 years ago to the present day, or think about what you hope the arc of the next 10 will look like.
- Share a photo or a sketch of a graceful curve — the stalk of a flower, the pillow of a chubby cheek, the rounded edges of the cookies you just baked.
- Write a poem where the final word curves back around to echo a word used in the first line.
