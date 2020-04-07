Discover Prompts, Day 7: Below

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
Today we’re digging beneath the surface — metaphorical or physical, your choice. We’re going below.
Ready to roll? All you need to do is…
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Below?
- A lot happens below our eye level! Take a few minutes and look down. What’s going on down below?
- Write a short story about the monster under the bed.
- Think about the last time you were emotional — angry, or elated, or sad, or nervous. What lay below, feeding that emotion?
- Change up your POV, and share an image shot from below.
