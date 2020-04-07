Discover Prompts, Day 7: Below

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Today we’re digging beneath the surface — metaphorical or physical, your choice. We’re going below.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Below?

A lot happens below our eye level! Take a few minutes and look down. What’s going on down below?

Write a short story about the monster under the bed.

Think about the last time you were emotional — angry, or elated, or sad, or nervous. What lay below, feeding that emotion?

Change up your POV, and share an image shot from below.

