Discover Prompts, Day 6: Hands

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

We can all use one sometimes: talk to us about hands.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Hands?

Look at yours. What have they accomplished? What do you hope they’ll do next?

Tell us about a time someone lent you a hand, or a time you were a helping hand for someone else.

Create a post with your hands: share a sketch, or a photo of handwritten text.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to try your hand out? What holds you back? Tell us about it.

Stuck inside? Post a photo of something that’s close at hand. Why did you choose that thing? What does it mean to you?

Start your post