Discover Prompts, Day 6: Hands

We can all use one sometimes: talk to us about hands.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Hands?
- Look at yours. What have they accomplished? What do you hope they’ll do next?
- Tell us about a time someone lent you a hand, or a time you were a helping hand for someone else.
- Create a post with your hands: share a sketch, or a photo of handwritten text.
- Is there something you’ve always wanted to try your hand out? What holds you back? Tell us about it.
- Stuck inside? Post a photo of something that’s close at hand. Why did you choose that thing? What does it mean to you?
