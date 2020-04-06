Discover Prompts, Day 6: Hands

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

We can all use one sometimes: talk to us about hands.

  • Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
  • Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish.
  • Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Hands?

  • Look at yours. What have they accomplished? What do you hope they’ll do next?
  • Tell us about a time someone lent you a hand, or a time you were a helping hand for someone else.
  • Create a post with your hands: share a sketch, or a photo of handwritten text.
  • Is there something you’ve always wanted to try your hand out? What holds you back? Tell us about it.
  • Stuck inside? Post a photo of something that’s close at hand. Why did you choose that thing? What does it mean to you?

