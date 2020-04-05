Discover Prompts, Day 5: Dish

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

It’s Sunday, so we might as well focus on something delicious. Serve us your best dish.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Dish?

What’s the best thing you’ve cooked this week? Tell us about your meal — the food, the company, the setting, or anything else you’d like to focus on.

If all of a sudden travel restrictions disappeared and you could go anywhere you wish (and money were no object), where would you go, and what would be the first thing you’d eat there?

Many of us have powerful memories of a specific dish from our past — something not even the best professional chef could recreate. What’s yours?

Share a photo of the next meal you’re preparing, and teach us how to make at least one thing shown in it.

What’s the one ingredient you would never be able to live — let alone cook — without?

Feeling poetic? Write an ode celebrating a dish you love.

Start your post