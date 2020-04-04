Discover Prompts, Day 4: Street

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

A street can be many things: leafy, bustling, hidden, cobblestoned, winding. Which one will you write about today?

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Street?

Describe the street you live on today as if it were a person.

If your community has been under a form of lockdown in recent weeks, write about the thing you miss the most about the streets in your neighborhood.

If your window overlooks a street, snap a photo of it, and post it. (Optional: add a poem to accompany the image.)

From memory, describe in as much detail as possible the street you grew up on (or any other street that played an outsized role in your life).

You have the magical power to combine three streets from anywhere in the world into one perfect street. Which three would you choose, and why?

