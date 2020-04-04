Discover Prompts, Day 4: Street

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
A street can be many things: leafy, bustling, hidden, cobblestoned, winding. Which one will you write about today?
Ready to roll? All you need to do is…
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Street?
- Describe the street you live on today as if it were a person.
- If your community has been under a form of lockdown in recent weeks, write about the thing you miss the most about the streets in your neighborhood.
- If your window overlooks a street, snap a photo of it, and post it. (Optional: add a poem to accompany the image.)
- From memory, describe in as much detail as possible the street you grew up on (or any other street that played an outsized role in your life).
- You have the magical power to combine three streets from anywhere in the world into one perfect street. Which three would you choose, and why?
