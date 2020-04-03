Discover Prompts, Day 3: Song

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

When you hear the word song, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind?









Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Song?

Tell us about the one song that brings back a specific childhood event or experience whenever your hear it.

Look at the stats of your music player or digital music service: what’s the most-played song in the past week (or month, or year)? Explain why.

If you could sing a duet with one performer, dead or alive, legendary or obscure, who would it be? And what would you sing?

Do you love curating mixtapes and playlists? Create one to suit whatever mood you’re in today, and share it in your post. (You can embed music on your WordPress.com website from a number of platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, and SoundCloud, among others.)

Take an existing song and tweak its lyrics to fit with your current state of mind or with recent events — just like people on Twitter have been doing with Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

Write a glowing review of the song you consider to be the worst of all time.

