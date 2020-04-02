Discover Prompts, Day 2: Open

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

In these days of lockdowns, closures, and physical distancing, what does Open mean to you?

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Open?

Describe a memorable experience in a wide-open space: a desert hike, a picnic, an old-school train station…

Tell us about a store, restaurant, or public venue that’s currently closed, and that you can’t wait to see reopen.

Write a haiku (or several) in which “open” is the final word.

Share a story about a time when you or someone you know acted with open-mindedness and curiosity.

Post a photo that invokes a feeling of openness (for you, at least) and tell us when, where, and why you took it.

