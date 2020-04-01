Discover Prompts, Day 1: Joke

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Today’s one-word prompt is Joke, and no, this isn’t a prank.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

  • Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
  • Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish.
  • Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Joke?

  • Tell us the best / worst joke you’ve ever heard, or the most recent one.
  • It’s April Fools’ Day! Share your favorite memory from years past.
  • Tell us about the funniest person or animal you know.
  • Describe the last time you had a full-on, snort-inducing belly laugh.
  • Not feeling very jocular today? Understandable. Tell us why.

