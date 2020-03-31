International Transgender Day of Visibility: Sites and Resources

Today, March 31, is International Transgender Day of Visibility: a day to celebrate transgender and gender-nonconforming people around the world, recognize their many contributions to society, but also acknowledge the discrimination and hate that trans people face — and the work that remains before they enjoy full equality and inclusion.

Blogging Voices

Related Reading: Check out our interviews with Sam Dylan Finch and Lori Duron.

Over the years, some of the most resonant voices we’ve featured on Discover have been part of the transgender blogging community, like Sam Dylan Finch, who writes about mental health, identity, and self-care at Let’s Queer Things Up!, and Lori Duron, who blogs about parenting and raising a gender-creative son at Raising My Rainbow.

It’s inspiring to observe the diversity of voices and perspectives in the wider WordPress trans blogging community. Billie Lee, an activist and actress previously on the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, chronicles her journey of self-love on her eponymous blog. Helen Boyd, author of the books My Husband Betty and She’s Not the Man I Married, has been writing about trans and gender issues since 2003 on en|gender — her writing focuses on crossdressing culture, relational gender, and her own marriage to a trans woman. And another longtime staff pick, Marlo Mack at gendermom, shares her story as a parent of a transgender daughter.

Help us recognize transgender creators, publishers, and activists and grow our LGBTQ+ archive. Tweet us at @WPDiscover to recommend your favorite blogs and websites.

Sites and Resources

We’d like to highlight some organizations on WordPress that offer resources to their communities and raise awareness around trans issues. Feel free to recommend more resources in the comments.





Transgender Map is a site that filmmaker Andrea James created during her own gender transition more than 20 years ago. It shares information about gender identity and gender expression, and the social, legal, and medical aspects transitioning entails.

Stand With Trans provides educational and support programs to transgender youth and gives them tools they need to be “empowered, supported, and validated as they transition to their authentic life.”

Transgender Law Center is a national trans-led organization focused on changing law and policy in the United States so that “all people can live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination regardless of their gender identity or expression.”

The Trevor Project, founded in 1998 by the team behind the Oscar-winning short film Trevor, is a national organization in the United States offering crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation is “committed to the premise that Gender Dysphoria is something a child can’t control and it is society that needs to change, not them.” The foundation supports trans youth in a variety of ways, including funding research that examines the challenges they face and educating the public, schools, and other organizations.

Gender Spectrum aims to create safe and gender-inclusive environments for children and youth by providing resources to families, organizations, and institutions so they can better understand gender and “consider the implications that evolving views have for each of us.”

Inspired to launch your own blog or a website for your organization? Let’s create something today.

Share Your Story