Tell Us How Your Site Is Adapting to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought entire countries to a halt, but our need to connect with others and find resources and communities online has not gone away — if anything, it’s only become more essential.
Many bloggers and website owners have responded to current events by tweaking or refocusing what they publish. Parents and teachers are sharing resources for keeping kids engaged in learning. Food bloggers post quarantine-friendly recipes. Some business owners are exploring ecommerce options to keep revenue coming at a time where brick-and-mortar stores are struggling. And many use their blogs as an outlet for sharing updates with friends and family they might not see for a while.
What about you? We’d love to hear from our community about the ways you’re responding to this global event. Has your publishing focus changed? Have you found new ways to connect with your audience, or new sources of inspiration? Do you find blogging more challenging?
Leave a comment to let us know — and visit each other’s sites to find inspiration and connect with new people.
Our place adapt by the method of social isolation and lock down. How is the situation in your place?
Dear Ben! In fact, this quarantine has availed opportunities to dedicate time to blogging at eessays.co, reconsider the site content, come up with ideas, and enjoy time with family members. We should think what positive lessons we can take from this, considering less pollution to the environment as a result of the quarantine. Finally, it is great that people have time to exchange ideas
I live in the positive, It makes me happy to help people and see them happy. That’s what I do. The reason I started my website is to get people to realize there is good in the world every where you look but you have to look for it.
Instead of spending almost four hours a day commuting, I’m able to write and connect online more. Because it’s the only way a lot of us can communicate, I’m hoping to bring more teachers, students, and parents together. I’m brainstorming ideas to help students with their reading and writing skills in a more personal way online. Overall, I feel hopeful.
I’m responding by tweeting as per usual lol
See:
https://recoveryrelief.wordpress.com/2020/03/27/do-you-have-the-flu-too/
Ben!
I started to blog at the very first day when lockdown was announced in India.
So i am posting daily about my day and experience in this current situation.
