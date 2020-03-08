Readers Respond: Celebrating International Women’s Day 2020

Last month, we asked: what woman in your life would you like to celebrate on International Women’s Day? Thank you to all who shared heartfelt and lovely responses. Here are highlights.

Though we don’t talk as much as we used to, I would like to celebrate my former roommate, Nancy. Nancy was a mother figure to me who became a pillar in my personal growth for four years. We endured everything together: breakups, divorces, financial hardship, road trips, awesome parties, and just friendship. I would not be the woman I am today if it wasn’t for her. She’s taught me how to be poised under pressure, classy, modest, business savvy, and creative. She helped me come out of my shell. Here’s to you, Nancy. I celebrate you. Lindsey Capron, Love Grace and Light

I’d take this moment to appreciate myself for all the hard work that I have done till now because had I given up on my dreams, I would not have been able to be where I am today. Also, I feel like in the process of appreciating others’ efforts, we tend to forget to love ourselves and comfort ourselves, have those small motivational talks with oneself. COMILINA

My mother. She has terminal cancer but shows strength every day for herself and her family. She raised me and my sister as a single mother and did a bloody fantastic job too! She’s my role model and a woman I will forever look up to and forever love. Here’s to you, mam. I love you, and keep fighting 💕 Once In A Thought Moon

The women profiled in this recent New York Times article about how young people in Somalia are building a government that serves its constituents. It was seriously inspiring to read about the doctor who works in one of the most complex operational environments you can imagine, the former government minister seeking to deliver services outside of a broken system, and the entrepreneur carrying on her brother’s business after his death. On top of delivering valuable services to people who desperately need them, in an environment where they face untold barriers, these women are thinking about and driving systemic change. Dana Cass, The Anti-Lifestyle Blog

I celebrate women, daughter, mothers, grandmothers, and great grandmothers who are intelligent and smart top women leaders creating global ripples by breaking the mold, and teaching the younger ones to shatter ceilings with their high heels. I celebrate you ladies who never wait to be led, but instead take the plunge and lead. Hazlo Emma

I would like to nominate my friend Maryam Zahid…. Because she is passionate about keeping other women safe. She may never grace the cover of Vogue, or become Australian of the year, but she is one of my community heroes. Just an ordinary woman doing extraordinary work. AggieSoon, Nomad

My mother. She continues to be strong day after day despite not having an easy life. Her mom committed suicide when she was just a young mom raising a toddler. Her dad died suddenly, and her husband (my father) died two years ago suddenly from stage 4 bone cancer. Despite all the trials and tribulations life has put her through, she remains strong, cares deeply for others, and is the most loving woman in the world! Liane B., Coffee + Culture

My girlfriend. After seeing her lose a loved one, I am certain that she is the strongest woman I know. She’s taught me that showing weakness doesn’t mean you are not strong. Monikirst, Girls With Ideas

I would like to celebrate my mother. She’s the light in my life and she knows when and how to pull me up when I’m down. Her aside, I’d like to thank a woman who was essential in proving that, yes, women are capable of achieving great things alongside men — Ada Lovelace (of course, she is just one of the many women from the past that continue to inspire people worldwide). Ritisha, Ritisha.blog

I work in hospitality and my team is 90 percent women. I’ve watched this team rise and fall together, but never lose respect and honor for each other. We are an eclectic group, but somehow blend together to make a family. Single moms, divorcees, wives, aunts, loud and proud, quiet and reserved, LGBTQ+, you name it, we got it. When I say family, I mean family. We cry together, we laugh together, and we fight together. We deal with some of the rudest, most angry people you will ever meet, but we all have each other’s backs. I wouldn’t be where I am today without this phenomenal group of ladies. Katie Miller, Accidentally Awesome

