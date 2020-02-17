International Women’s Day: Who Would You Like to Celebrate?

International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate women and their contributions to the world, is coming up on March 8, 2020. So we’d like to ask all of you: what woman in your life would you like to celebrate on this day?
The woman you’d like to recognize, honor, and celebrate could be someone you know or with whom you’ve crossed paths, or even someone you’ve never met but has inspired or influenced you. Perhaps it’s a loved one, a blogger, a professional in your field, or a change-maker out there in the world.
Tell us who you’d like to recognize — and why. We’ll gather responses in the comments over the next few weeks, and then share highlights in March on this blog and our social channels.
We look forward to reading your responses!
Abril de León, she’s a change maker at Nuevo León, México
on the occasion of March 8, I dedicate and appoint all the women of the world of ordinary life who make extraordinary moments for others, women who fortunately you will not see disfigured on glossy covers, labeled VIP or in the ephemeral spotlight and vanity of vanity, in crisis or suicide due to alcohol drugs or because they go out of style, but women of everyday life, of being close to each other, of care, patience, resilience, resistance, always snubbed, anonymous, forgotten, raped, harassed, humiliated, disparaged , derided, humble women, without clinking riches but with a soul and strength to break the world down, women who, in spite of everything, remain standing and are there and get their hands dirty to clean, cook, iron, work, look for work, look after
Though we don’t talk as much as we used to, I would like to celebrate my former roommate, Nancy. Nancy was a mother figure to me who became a pillar in my personal growth for 4 years. We endured everything together: breakups, divorces, financial hardship, road trips, awesome parties, and just friendship. I would not be the woman I am today if it wasn’t for her. She’s taught me how to be poised under pressure, classy, how to be modest, how to be business savvy, and creative. She helped me come out of my shell. Here’s to you, Nancy. I celebrate You.
All the women who genuinely appreciate and sacrifice a lot for their children with disabilities. They deserve kudos and warm Hugs 🤗.
Will this include women who stand up for the most vulnerable in society- the disabled, unborn ( esp baby girls) who are at most risk of being aborted purely because they are female? Asking a serious question . A Just society protects ALL.
I really respect this date bcs this date permit at list women to enjoy and spend good time as compare to their normal day especially married women but for my sake I will like to spend this interesting date with my mum
I want to celebrate and honor my mom. She’s a great person and I think all good mom’s are worthy of celebration and honor.
Firsly, For international Womens day I would recognize my mother firstly, and also from this blogging site, I would recognize Tanya Sheik, I joined blogging this year, and she has been one of my active followers who keep me motivated snd providing positive comments. Here blog site is https://abuddingspark.wordpress.com/
I’d like to celebrate with my mom. Because she is my first love, girlfriend, and everything in my life. She cares me much than others. I don’t care about whether she’s pretty or not. But she is my Queen and she looks beautiful than “Helen” in literature..
I love this prompt..I would like to celebrate all women – especially the mothers of the world. Mothers sacrifice so much for their children, even as their children become adults..and for that they truly deserve to be celebrated every single day of the year.
I Miss my mom
I like to celebrate this special day with all women.
Of course, when I say All Women,
I mean those women who know and value the gift of womanhood. ❤
I would like to celebrate a important person. Actually she is the only reason I absolutely strong today. She could not directly responsible for growth, nevertheless she pulled me this level because of her negative behavior over me. She tried her best to pull me down. After reaching down only I realized her traits and my strength. So thank you so much gal. She taught me, my strength through her vigorous nature. To live happy u need a at least a good person, but to be successful u too need a enemy or betrayal person. So I celebrate u. Mrs. Pree
The celebration of all women should be daily, as only women can birth life into the world. After watching my son being birthed, women are the stronger sex.
To single out one day, I would start with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Then recognizing every woman who maintains the position as president of a country, a Prime Minister, and every woman who maintain any position of authority around the world.
To individually celebrate women daily culminating with celebrating women on international women’s day, provides a great reminder that without women, no one is here.
I would like to celebrate all the Indian Mothers who are housewives, all they think is about making their Children, In laws and their Husbands happy right from making a hot cup of tea in mornings to trying new recipes by watching various food channels. Their families is always their priorities and it takes guts and courage to be like them.
For all the grandmothers in the world!
I think I’d take this moment to appreciate myself for all the hard work that i have done till now because had i given up on my dreams, i would not have been able to be where i am today. Also, i feel like in the process of appreciating others efforts, we tend to forget to love ourselves and comfort ourselves, have those small motivational talks with oneself.
My mother. She has terminal cancer but shows strength every day for herself and her family. She raised me and my sister as a single mother and did a bloody fantastic job too! She’s my role model and a woman I will forever look up to and forever love. Here’s to you, mam. I love you, and keep fighting 💕
I celebrate women, daughter, mothers, grandmothers, and great grand mothers who Intelligent and smart top women leaders creating global ripples by breaking the mold, and teaching the younger ones to shattering ceilings with their high heels. I celebrate YOU ladies who never wait to be led, but instead take the plunge and led.
Congratulations gals!
P!nk the musician. She has show that women come in all types and personalities and can still punch out star quality after kids.
i would like to celebrate with my mom
I dedicate this to all the women who are playing multiple roles in society by being a mother a daughter a wife and etc. They are performing their duties relentlessly even by suppressing their own selves their desires and their needs
I would like to nominate my friend Maryam Zahid. She works in and around the dusty western Sydney suburb of Blacktown far away from the tree lined streets of the North or the spectacular water views in the East. She works to prevent domestic violence in her Afghan community. She is my strong and gentle Muslim friend who no longer wears a veil. In a male dominated community she is carving out a safe space for women. She is supported in her work by many men in her community. But she is also viewed with suspicion by others. “Agnes, I am no longer considered a good woman,” she admitted one summer afternoon. “But I am not ashamed of my actions before God.” As a migrant myself, I understand how hard being rejected by some in our tight knit community can be. But Maryam ploughs on because she believes in the work. Because she is passionate about keeping other women safe. She may never grace the cover of vogue, or become Australian of the year, but she is one of my community heroes. Just an ordinary woman doing extraordinary work.
My mother. She continues to be strong day after day despite not having an easy life. Her mom committed suicide when she was just a young mom raising a toddler. Her dad died suddenly, and her husband (my father) died 2 years ago suddenly from stage 4 bone cancer. Despite all the trials and tribulations life has put her through, she remains strong, cares deeply for others and is the most loving woman in the world!
My mother she raised mw very well, even though we grew up in Hostels but I have turned out just fine I know that If my mother had finished school or was rich we woukd have more than what we have now. I Love my mom so much
I celebrate Mother Teresa. She was more devoted to helping others than herself. Much like Gandhi. It’s about the only two people I admire in this world.
I think this is a great opportunity to celebrate me and all of the other incredible girls and women in my life. Happy International Women’s Day!
My beautiful lover, who has gone through heaven and hell with me over the years. Her support for me inspires me to support her. She’s my best friend, and she’s getting long back rubs on the 8th and many other times in between.
Yes I agree they are to be well respected and acknowledged?
Will celebrate this special day with my mum.may she be filled with grace abundantly
I work in hospitality and my team is 90% women. I’ve watched this team rise and fall together, but never lose respect and honor for each other. We are an eclectic group, but some how blend together to make a family. Single moms, divorcees, wives, aunts, loud and proud, quiet and reserved, LGBTQ+, you name it we got it. When I saw family, I mean family. We cry together, we laugh together, and we fight together. We deal with some of the rudest, most angry people you will ever meet, but we all have each others back. I wouldnt be where I am today, without this phenomenal group of ladies.
All the women in the victoian era who were strong and ruled.
Like so many others, my mother. Our relationship hasn’t always been the strongest, and we’re not best friends, but the love is unconditional.
Like the others, it’s my mother. It’s actually her Birthday on March 8th so I always celebrate this as a way of thanking her for all the things she has done for me and our entire family!
My mom. She is a scientist to me.
I would like to celebrate my mother. She’s the light in my life and she knows when and how to pull me up when I’m down. Her aside, I’d like to thank a woman who was essential in proving that, yes, women are capable of achieving great things alongside men – Ada Lovelace (of course, she is just one of the many women from the past that continue to inspire people worldwide).
I would like to recognize my Mom. She is a strong 62 year old woman who is an amazing Mom and quite smoking for 2 years now after she smoked for 48 years of her life. Check out my blog post about here HERE: https://realnrawreilly.wordpress.com/2018/09/15/my-mom-quit-smoking-cigarettes-after-48-years/
Thank you Cheri 🙂
Every single woman has been through a kind of hell just because they’re female. Not one the same as the next. I want to celebrate the women that feel too small or inadequate to anything more than what they’re doing. I hope Reading that so many have your back you have a little courage to stand a little taller, to talk a little louder and dare to dream of something that makes you happier. ❤️
