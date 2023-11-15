Hot Off the Press: New WordPress.com Themes for November 2023

Five great new themes for all your WordPress needs.

The WordPress.com team is always working on new design ideas to bring your website to life. Check out the latest themes in our library, featuring beautiful new options for bloggers, photographers, restaurateur, and event planners.

Magalog is a blog theme designed to display your content in a three-column layout. This theme’s structure is comprised of a narrow left-hand sidebar while the blog content of a featured image + title + excerpt live in middle and right-hand columns. The large sans serif typography and clean construction help give the design a modern flair.

There are two style variations in addition to its beautiful default colors, offering engaging palettes to showcase your best stuff.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Dawson is a portfolio theme specifically tailored for photography. With a two column layout, it’s ideal for those looking to showcase their exquisite work. Dawson offers five distinct style variations, providing a wide range of aesthetic options to choose from.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Peirao is a theme inspired by the pervasive use of deep green paint on restaurant doors in Galicia, Spain. It’s the perfect look for a restaurant whose authenticity and history are their brand.

For typography, we’ve chosen Bricolage Grotesque—a fresh, open-source font brimming with character. The typeface’s feel and personality were just right. The entire theme evokes a feel of pride and dignity, while playful details make it friendly and approachable.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Podcasty is a podcast theme that’s especially suited for creators who want their cover art and episode titles to shine. This theme is simple, direct, and elegant. There are five vibrant color variations to suit your individual tastes.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Foam is a fun, straightforward theme made with events in mind. Entirely customizable, Foam presents event details—location, speakers, FAQs, etc.—in an appealing and engaging way.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

To install any of the above themes, click the name of the theme you like, which brings you right to the installation page. Then click the “Activate this design” button. You can also click “Open live demo,” which brings up a clickable, scrollable version of the theme for you to preview.

Premium themes are available to use at no extra charge for customers on the Premium plan or above. Partner themes are third-party products that can be purchased for $79/year each.

You can explore all of our themes by navigating to the “Themes” page, which is found under “Appearance” in the left-side menu of your WordPress.com dashboard. Or you can click below: