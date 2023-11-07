From Sawdust to Success With WordPress.com

How one of our customers built an online store for her woodworking creations.

Jolie Karno will be the first person to admit that she’s not technologically literate. As a wood-turner in Oakland, California, she works with her hands day in and day out and doesn’t want to spend hours fiddling with a website.

Of course Jolie needs to make a living, though, so she wanted a website to sell her custom-made wood products. The thought of building out a full e-commerce website was so daunting that she struggled to find a way to get started. Until she learned that WordPress.com offers easily customizable templates and 24/7 support.

With the help of our incredible Happiness Engineers, she was able to get her online store launched, which makes her creations shine. Take a look for yourself at joliekarnodesign.com.

