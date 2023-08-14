Site Editor vs. Page Editor: Explore Customization Tools in Our Upcoming Webinar

In our featured August webinar, we’ll explore using the Site Editor to customize every part of your website.

It wasn’t long ago that customizing your website meant outsourcing your design to an experienced developer or learning to code for yourself. Times are changing, though. With the new WordPress.com block editing tools, you’re able personalize all aspects of your site with point-and-click simplicity.

Learn how by joining us for August’s featured webinar: Site Editor vs. Page Editor: Using the Power of WordPress Editing Tools to Create Your Entire Site.

In this live tutorial, we’ll introduce you to the new WordPress.com Site Editor, which allows you to customize your website from top to bottom—no special coding skills needed.

Whether you’re a new or seasoned site owner, our experts will guide you through:

Distinguishing the site editor from the page and blog post editor

Locating and editing block theme templates

Assigning a new template to revamp your page or post appearance

This webinar is 100% free. All you need is a working knowledge of the WordPress.com dashboard and an eagerness to master site editing. Don’t forget to bring along your questions for our live Q&A session after the presentation!

Check out our other August webinars

We’ve prepared an exciting range of webinars this month to help you explore the vast potential of the WordPress.com editing tools and understand the importance of a custom domain for your website. These sessions are designed to arm you with the necessary skills to take your WordPress.com site to new heights!

Mastering Custom Domains

Establish a unique online identity that mirrors your brand and sets you apart from the crowd. Come along with us as we walk you through the process of selecting, registering, and associating a custom domain with your WordPress.com site. In addition, you will learn how a domain-specific email address can positively impact your email open rates.

Site Editing: Custom Headers

This session will demonstrate how you can effortlessly craft an outstanding header without needing to write any code. Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a zealous blogger, this webinar is intended to give you the ability to create headers that truly symbolize your brand and connect with your target audience.

Be a part of our WordPress.com live webinars, deliberately designed for both novice and experienced website owners. All our webinars are open to attend at no cost and wrap up with a vibrant Q&A session, allowing you to engage in meaningful conversation with our expert Happiness Engineers.