The New and Improved Jetpack Mobile Editor
After introducing the Jetpack Mobile app earlier this year, we’re focused on making it the best WordPress experience on your mobile device. We’ve started by updating the design of the mobile editor.
Below we walk you through the changes we’ve made that streamline your writing and editing experience on mobile. You’ll find these improvements when your app updates to version 22.9.
Fresh color palette
We’ve replaced soft blue tones with a striking black and white style, which not only looks cleaner but is simply easier to see as well. Overall, we’ve aligned our styles more closely to the WordPress.com desktop experience, including the more familiar block inserter button.
Cleaner top navigation
We’ve hidden the site title to make room for global actions like “Undo.” Your site icon is shown next to the back arrow, where you can tap to leave the editor. We’ve also added a border to clearly separate the navigation bar from your content.
Faster media insertion
We’ve added in-line media blocks when you have no other block selected, so you can add an image or video faster without opening the full block list.
More space to write
We’ve hidden the blue border around the paragraph block while you’re typing to let you focus on writing.
Unified block controls
It used to be that some block controls were shown on top of the block, taking space from your content. Now all the block controls live in the toolbar, with the settings icon up first.
New ways to move blocks
The up and down arrows, which move blocks within your posts and pages, have moved to the right side of the toolbar. And if you missed it, we introduced drag and drop last year, so you can move blocks manually.
More to come
We’ll be continuing to make improvements to the mobile editor. In the meantime, we’d love to hear what you like, what challenges you’ve encountered, and any ideas you have. It may very well shape what we work on next.
5 Comments
Yesss I love it
Nice, but to me, Jetpack app for reading only, as I still prefer using my laptop to create posts (besides, I prefer classic editor, not blocks 😅).
Thanks for letting us know what you think. We hope we can make the mobile editor easier for you to use, as well as your laptop. But reading is a great reason to use the app too. We hope to take up some work on the Reader soon to improve your reading experience as well.
If you’d like to share any more feedback about the Reader or the Block Editor, we can talk to you through the app. Open the Jetpack app and navigate to My Site > Me (your profile picture) > Help & Support > Contact Support
Could you please fix the bug in the app that crashes it every time you upload a featured image while trying to do a blog post?
Hi there, we are not able to troubleshoot your issue here in the comments section, but please open the Jetpack app and navigate to My Site > Me (your profile picture) > Help & Support > Contact Support and we will be happy to take a closer look. Thanks!
More info: How to get help with the Jetpack mobile app
