Free New Course Coming Soon: Create Your Site With WordPress.com

We’re excited to announce a brand new free course called Create Your Site.

Are you building a website for the first time? Returning to WordPress after a break? Just looking to get caught up on the newest Gutenberg features?

You’re in the right place.

If you’re searching for a solid foundation for making a WordPress.com website, look no further. This is the perfect introduction for anyone with an idea: bloggers, business owners, or creators in any medium.

Join our waitlist today, and you’ll be first in line to find out when the course officially launches in just a few weeks.

This course includes:

A clear roadmap for building a WordPress.com site

Hands-on exercises broken down into step-by-step instructions

A self-paced environment so you can learn at a rate that works best for you

A private community to discuss, collaborate, and engage with other students to network and swap feedback

Additional tips, resources, ideas, and feedback provided by WordPress experts

By the end of this course, you’ll know which specific actions to take to build your site with WordPress.com, as well as your next steps after that. After all, launching your site is only the beginning of your journey.

What you’ll learn:

With a combination of short videos, step-by-step instructions, and detailed explanations (when necessary), we cover:

Themes

Pages

Content

Block Editor

Site Editor

Templates

Menus

You can move through the course as quickly as you like, or take your time to dig deeper. You can also repeat the course as many times as you like. Start with a practice site, build your very first site, or use it to build many more sites. The choice is yours!

The best part? At the risk of repeating ourselves: It’s free!

Join our waitlist for Create Your Site with WordPress.com, so you don’t miss the announcement when it opens for enrollment.