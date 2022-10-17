Free New Course Coming Soon: Create Your Site With WordPress.com
We’re excited to announce a brand new free course called Create Your Site.
Are you building a website for the first time? Returning to WordPress after a break? Just looking to get caught up on the newest Gutenberg features?
You’re in the right place.
If you’re searching for a solid foundation for making a WordPress.com website, look no further. This is the perfect introduction for anyone with an idea: bloggers, business owners, or creators in any medium.
Join our waitlist today, and you’ll be first in line to find out when the course officially launches in just a few weeks.
This course includes:
- A clear roadmap for building a WordPress.com site
- Hands-on exercises broken down into step-by-step instructions
- A self-paced environment so you can learn at a rate that works best for you
- A private community to discuss, collaborate, and engage with other students to network and swap feedback
- Additional tips, resources, ideas, and feedback provided by WordPress experts
By the end of this course, you’ll know which specific actions to take to build your site with WordPress.com, as well as your next steps after that. After all, launching your site is only the beginning of your journey.
What you’ll learn:
With a combination of short videos, step-by-step instructions, and detailed explanations (when necessary), we cover:
- Themes
- Pages
- Content
- Block Editor
- Site Editor
- Templates
- Menus
You can move through the course as quickly as you like, or take your time to dig deeper. You can also repeat the course as many times as you like. Start with a practice site, build your very first site, or use it to build many more sites. The choice is yours!
The best part? At the risk of repeating ourselves: It’s free!
Join our waitlist for Create Your Site with WordPress.com, so you don’t miss the announcement when it opens for enrollment.
13 Comments
Exelente profissional ❤️
So needed. I always have a problem with my calendar link and waiting list link
Looking forward to it! My menu needs a bit of attention…!?
Nice
thank you
sign me up….
Dear WordPress, I’ve had a WordPress site for years (Arlene Corwin Poetry.com http://poetry.com/) always happily adding my poetry there- Suddenly I find I cam’t get I without using a password. Help! It’s a terrible bother.
Sincerely, Arlene Corwin
Hi Arlene, it sounds like you might have the privacy under Settings > General set to be Private. But please reach out to our support for help with this: https://wordpress.com/help/contact
Great! I can’t wait to see it.
Really looking forward to it! I have been wondering how to blog some new songs I wrote, and also adding more prose/poetry. Many, many thanks!
Hell0 Tanya,
My website was created for me using Elementor, which I have so far been unable to master. Wiil this course cover elementor?
Regrards,
Anne
Hello Anne, this course is for beginners with a focus on creating a WordPress.com site using the built-in software and tools of WordPress.com, including the use of the new Site Editor features. It won’t be covering third-party themes or plugins, and so won’t be covering Elementor.
👍 good work !!!!!! Keep it up
