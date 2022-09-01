Introducing a New Way to Access All Your Sites
If you’ve been looking for a simple way to access and quickly navigate between your multiple WordPress.com websites, we have an exciting announcement for you today. We’ve launched a new dashboard to help you manage all your WordPress.com and Jetpack-connected websites.
You can access this new Sites page at WordPress.com/Sites.
From here, you can locate a site and jump into its dashboard, launch a site to the public, or view your site’s Hosting Configuration to grab its SFTP details.
A Simple, Centralized Starting Point
Once you’re managing more than a few sites, it can be difficult to keep track of where everything is. The Sites page organizes all of your websites in one place.
For public sites, you’ll see a preview of each site’s homepage, making it easier for you to find the site you’re looking for.
Use the dropdown filter to find the “Private” or “Coming Soon” sites you’re currently working on. Our “Coming Soon” feature gives you a safe space to build and edit your site until you’re ready to launch it to the world.
Switch to the “List View” and navigate all of your sites with a more compact presentation:
Switch back to “Grid View” to see larger previews for all of your sites. This display mode is saved for the next time you come back to the page.
Build Your Next Site on WordPress.com
This is the first version of the Sites page, and we plan to continue improving it in the future. It’s also the first in a series of new tools for those building multiple sites. Our goal is to make WordPress.com an enjoyable, indispensable part of your workflow.
What else would you like to see in the Sites page? How could we make WordPress.com an even more powerful place to build a website? Feel free to leave a comment or submit your ideas in our short feature request form.
4 Comments
Thank you. That is a useful improvement, but, I want to suggest another improvement. An easy way for us bloggers to delete and/or remove old websites/blogs that we launched a long time ago and stopped using a long time ago. There seems to be no way to get rid of these old ideas that never took off for whatever reason.
Hi! You should be able to tap the three dots next to a given site, head to Settings, then scroll down and opt to delete the site. If it’s connected through Jetpack, manage the connection to disconnect it there: just be sure to also remove the instance at your host, getting a backup first if needed.
I’m guessing we won’t want to make it more automated than that, since w deal with quite a few accidental removals, but I hope those steps work for you anyhow. If you’re having any trouble with that, let us know.
Thank you. I’ll give it a try.
And what becomes of the app? I like using the app more than wordpress.com. It’s straightforward and there when I want to use it – with only one touch of the screen. Even if we assume the app is only last on your list for updates, the enhancements to wordpress.com create the question of whether you would prefer to send the app into the sunset. What do you say to your app-loving bloggers?
Marcia Boyle Marciaruns.com
