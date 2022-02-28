Celebrating Black History Month

This February, we shared stories of notable Black/African Descent people around the world.

February 28, 2022

Shanta

For much of Black history in the US, a lot of stories have gone untold. As we wrap up Black History Month, our team at Automattic — the company behind WordPress.com — wanted to share how we celebrated with our fellow colleagues. Throughout February, our Black/African Descent employee resource group, Cocoamattic, shined a light on some of these untold stories.

Each week this month, we shared infographics highlighting notable Black/African Descent people from around the world, from inventors and pioneers to Black-first and culture influencers. 

Join us in celebrating 21 heroes.

Learn more about Cocoamattic and our other resource groups or read more about diversity and inclusion at Automattic.

