Celebrating Black History Month
This February, we shared stories of notable Black/African Descent people around the world.
For much of Black history in the US, a lot of stories have gone untold. As we wrap up Black History Month, our team at Automattic — the company behind WordPress.com — wanted to share how we celebrated with our fellow colleagues. Throughout February, our Black/African Descent employee resource group, Cocoamattic, shined a light on some of these untold stories.
Each week this month, we shared infographics highlighting notable Black/African Descent people from around the world, from inventors and pioneers to Black-first and culture influencers.
Join us in celebrating 21 heroes.
Learn more about Cocoamattic and our other resource groups or read more about diversity and inclusion at Automattic.
