Deepen Engagement on Your Website with Loom Video Embeds

WordPress.com allows you to embed videos onto any page or post of your website within seconds. Whatever type of content you have on your website, you can deepen engagement with video from YouTube, TikTok, DailyMotion, Vimeo, or your own video file uploads. And as of this week, you can now embed Loom videos.

Video has quickly become one of the most engaging mediums on the internet. Whether you have a personal blog, virtual classroom, business vlog, collaboration website for your team, or something in between, there’s no doubt that you’ve come across video as a way to build and engage your following. By 2022, online videos will make up more than 82% of all consumer internet traffic – 15 times higher than in 2017! (Cisco)

Videos come in all shapes and sizes, and we know that the ability to easily add and embed them is important for engaging your audience. We’ve been hard at work making sure that you can add the video content you want to your WordPress.com website.

We’re pleased to share today a new Loom block that supports Loom video embeds on any page or post. Loom is a video messaging tool for work, and now all you need to do is copy and paste a Loom URL directly into a new block to embed it.

Embed videos with blocks

The new Loom block joins a number of other video embed features available to WordPress.com users—for instance, you can copy and paste a video URL from YouTube, TikTok, DailyMotion, or Vimeo, or you can use a Video block to upload your own video files.

3 Simple Steps to Embed a Loom Video on Your Website

Grab your Loom video URL – copy it. Paste that URL directly into the WordPress editor in a new block. Alternatively, you can search for “Loom” in the block selector or enter /loom and hit enter in a new line to add it quickly. Then paste the URL into the block interface from here. Publish!

Adding video content to your website is as easy as 1-2-3. Trying adding some to a page or post today to kick off deeper engagement with your site’s visitors.