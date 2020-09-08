Expert Advice: Stay On Top of Your Business with Jetpack CRM

Never lose a lead by using Jetpack CRM to maximize your sales funnel. Learn how at this free webinar.

Customers are the heart of your business, and the best way to maintain your vital relationships with them is with a world-class CRM (customer relationship management) system.

Join us at our next free webinar on Thursday, September 17th, to learn how you can turn leads into customers, track business metrics, leverage data, and monitor activity profiles to better serve your customers—all by using Jetpack CRM.

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Time: 8:00 am PT | 10:00 am CT | 11:00 am ET | 15:00 UTC

Registration link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/8015988855022/WN_ZMyGfL7dRsm_4yzwivSnzw

Who’s invited: All are welcome, but this webinar is designed especially for small business owners, freelancers, consultants, and anyone else interested in learning how they can improve their sales process.

Jetpack CRM was built specifically for WordPress, so that you can manage your leads as they navigate your sales funnel, all on your WordPress dashboard. Mike Stott and Woody Hayday, the founding developers and lead engineers behind Jetpack CRM, will be co-presenting in the webinar, which will include a 15-minute live Q&A at the end of the 45-minute presentation.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to the live webinar, though! A recording will be available on our YouTube channel a few days after the event.

Live attendance is limited, so be sure to register early. We look forward to seeing you!