Enjoy a Smoother Experience with the Updated Block Editor

The block editor keeps getting better, so you can create pages and posts more efficiently (and have more fun doing it!).

June 18, 2020

Jon Surrell

Little details make a big difference. The latest block editor improvements incorporate some common feedback you’ve shared with us and make the editing experience even more intuitive than before.

We’ve also updated the categories we use to organize blocks, so you can find exactly what you need, fast. Read on to learn about recent changes you’ll notice next time you open the editor.

Move on quickly after citations and captions

Have you ever felt as if you were stuck inside a block after adding a citation? Now, when you hit Enter or Return at the end of the citation, you’ll be ready to start typing in a new text block.

Quotes were a bit sticky…

Much smoother now!

Quotes, images, embeds, and other blocks now offer this smoother experience. It’s a small change that will save you a little bit of time, but those seconds add up, and less frustration is priceless.

Streamlined heading selection

Another subtle-yet-helpful change we’ve introduced is simplified heading levels. Before, the block toolbar included a few limited options with additional ones in the sidebar. Now, you can find all available heading levels right in the block toolbar, and adjust the heading directly from the block you’re working on. (For even more simplicity, we’ve also removed the dropdown in the sidebar.)

Select a parent block with ease

Working with nested blocks to create advanced page layouts is now considerably smoother. Some users told us it was too difficult to select a parent block, se we’ve added an easier way to find it right from the toolbar. Now it’s a breeze to make picture-perfect layouts!

Filter your latest posts by author

Sites and blogs with multiple authors will love this update: you can now choose a specific author to feature in the Latest Posts block.

To highlight recent articles from a particular writer, just select their name in the block’s settings.

Renamed block categories

Finally, the next time you click the + symbol to add a new block, you’ll notice new, intuitive block categories that make it both easier and faster to find just the block you’re looking for.

What’s new:

  • Text
  • Media
  • Design

What’s gone:

  • Common
  • Formatting
  • Layout

You keep building, we’ll keep improving

Thank you for all your input on how the block editor can be better! We’re listening. If you have more ideas, leave a comment below.

👋 Happy editing!

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 71,157,753 other followers

4 Comments

  1. munggur Jun 18th at 12:58 pm

    Yes, it is true. The experience with the Updated Block Editor is smoother now. Thank you a lot. WordPress team is superb! We love you…

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Hope found in M.E. Jun 18th at 12:59 pm

    Hi – Not a suggestion. But to say I’m enjoying getting to know the Block editor. I do love how the toolbar opens with the block, rather than having to highlight & scroll up and down. Has made blogging easier. Thank you. ☺

    Like

  3. JanBeek Jun 18th at 1:09 pm

    I love the improvements and I am very appreciative of your responsiveness to user feedback. Your explanations and examples of how to use the updated, improved features are very helpful. Thank you!

    Like

  4. Pit Jun 18th at 2:07 pm

    Unfortunately, there’s still one BIG disadvantage:
    in the old editor I had ALL the necessary buttons (in two lines) on top of the editing page. With the new editor I have to move around all over the place, and still some of the old functions are not available at all!
    In addition to that:
    I only have a very limited selection of font colours.
    I can’t format an indented text or one with bullet points as “italics” plus “coloured” at the same time.
    Sorry to say: I’m trying very hard, but for me the new editor is not an improvement at all. To give you guys at WordPress the benefit of doubt, though, I’ll still try to use the new editor.

    Liked by 2 people

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: