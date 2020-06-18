Enjoy a Smoother Experience with the Updated Block Editor

The block editor keeps getting better, so you can create pages and posts more efficiently (and have more fun doing it!).

Little details make a big difference. The latest block editor improvements incorporate some common feedback you’ve shared with us and make the editing experience even more intuitive than before.

We’ve also updated the categories we use to organize blocks, so you can find exactly what you need, fast. Read on to learn about recent changes you’ll notice next time you open the editor.

Move on quickly after citations and captions

Have you ever felt as if you were stuck inside a block after adding a citation? Now, when you hit Enter or Return at the end of the citation, you’ll be ready to start typing in a new text block.

Quotes were a bit sticky… Much smoother now!

Quotes, images, embeds, and other blocks now offer this smoother experience. It’s a small change that will save you a little bit of time, but those seconds add up, and less frustration is priceless.

Streamlined heading selection

Another subtle-yet-helpful change we’ve introduced is simplified heading levels. Before, the block toolbar included a few limited options with additional ones in the sidebar. Now, you can find all available heading levels right in the block toolbar, and adjust the heading directly from the block you’re working on. (For even more simplicity, we’ve also removed the dropdown in the sidebar.)

Select a parent block with ease

Working with nested blocks to create advanced page layouts is now considerably smoother. Some users told us it was too difficult to select a parent block, se we’ve added an easier way to find it right from the toolbar. Now it’s a breeze to make picture-perfect layouts!

Filter your latest posts by author

Sites and blogs with multiple authors will love this update: you can now choose a specific author to feature in the Latest Posts block.

To highlight recent articles from a particular writer, just select their name in the block’s settings.

Renamed block categories

Finally, the next time you click the + symbol to add a new block, you’ll notice new, intuitive block categories that make it both easier and faster to find just the block you’re looking for.

What’s new:

Text

Media

Design

What’s gone:

Common

Formatting

Layout

You keep building, we’ll keep improving

Thank you for all your input on how the block editor can be better! We’re listening. If you have more ideas, leave a comment below.

👋 Happy editing!