Enjoy a Smoother Experience with the Updated Block Editor
The block editor keeps getting better, so you can create pages and posts more efficiently (and have more fun doing it!).
Little details make a big difference. The latest block editor improvements incorporate some common feedback you’ve shared with us and make the editing experience even more intuitive than before.
We’ve also updated the categories we use to organize blocks, so you can find exactly what you need, fast. Read on to learn about recent changes you’ll notice next time you open the editor.
Move on quickly after citations and captions
Have you ever felt as if you were stuck inside a block after adding a citation? Now, when you hit Enter or Return at the end of the citation, you’ll be ready to start typing in a new text block.
Quotes, images, embeds, and other blocks now offer this smoother experience. It’s a small change that will save you a little bit of time, but those seconds add up, and less frustration is priceless.
Streamlined heading selection
Another subtle-yet-helpful change we’ve introduced is simplified heading levels. Before, the block toolbar included a few limited options with additional ones in the sidebar. Now, you can find all available heading levels right in the block toolbar, and adjust the heading directly from the block you’re working on. (For even more simplicity, we’ve also removed the dropdown in the sidebar.)
Select a parent block with ease
Working with nested blocks to create advanced page layouts is now considerably smoother. Some users told us it was too difficult to select a parent block, se we’ve added an easier way to find it right from the toolbar. Now it’s a breeze to make picture-perfect layouts!
Filter your latest posts by author
Sites and blogs with multiple authors will love this update: you can now choose a specific author to feature in the Latest Posts block.
To highlight recent articles from a particular writer, just select their name in the block’s settings.
Renamed block categories
Finally, the next time you click the + symbol to add a new block, you’ll notice new, intuitive block categories that make it both easier and faster to find just the block you’re looking for.
What’s new:
- Text
- Media
- Design
What’s gone:
- Common
- Formatting
- Layout
You keep building, we’ll keep improving
Thank you for all your input on how the block editor can be better! We’re listening. If you have more ideas, leave a comment below.
👋 Happy editing!
4 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
Yes, it is true. The experience with the Updated Block Editor is smoother now. Thank you a lot. WordPress team is superb! We love you…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi – Not a suggestion. But to say I’m enjoying getting to know the Block editor. I do love how the toolbar opens with the block, rather than having to highlight & scroll up and down. Has made blogging easier. Thank you. ☺
LikeLike
I love the improvements and I am very appreciative of your responsiveness to user feedback. Your explanations and examples of how to use the updated, improved features are very helpful. Thank you!
LikeLike
Unfortunately, there’s still one BIG disadvantage:
in the old editor I had ALL the necessary buttons (in two lines) on top of the editing page. With the new editor I have to move around all over the place, and still some of the old functions are not available at all!
In addition to that:
I only have a very limited selection of font colours.
I can’t format an indented text or one with bullet points as “italics” plus “coloured” at the same time.
Sorry to say: I’m trying very hard, but for me the new editor is not an improvement at all. To give you guys at WordPress the benefit of doubt, though, I’ll still try to use the new editor.
LikeLiked by 2 people