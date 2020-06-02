Photo by Clay Banks

Support the Fight Against Inequality: Resources and Ways to Act

Understand that this movement is not history, nor will it soon be over. We need to fight for equality until life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are available for all.

June 2, 2020

Destiny Kanno

The past few months have been tiring for everyone. As the coronavirus spread across the globe, most of us thought that we were going to live with the uncomfortableness of shelter-in-place for a few months before things could return to normal. We thought that what would consume most of our free time was TikTok videos, Animal Crossing, Netflix, and maybe a reignition of hobbies. Unfortunately, this has not been the case.

Fast-forward to today. Society has not returned to normal and instead, we have had more time to engage on the topic of race on a global scale — specifically, how unfairly Black Americans are treated in American society.

We are not only bearing witness to how disproportionately the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Black and Brown Americans, we are seeing the injustices and violence Black Americans face daily in an amplified manner. Whether it’s having the cops called on you following a simple and reasonable request in the park, going jogging in your neighborhood, or being asleep in your own home, the world is watching and finally responding to these injustices. From Eric Garner to George Floyd, the list of people we grieve over is far too long.

We are hurt, confused, frustrated, angry, and just tired.

We are tired but never done.

How can you support your Black colleagues and friends?

  • Give them a bit more time, space, and compassion.
  • Understand that some of them are whiplashed and at a loss for what to do.
  • Let them come to you with causes you can support.
  • Collectively agree on a way of showing wordless support, like an emoji for example:

How can you support this movement?

Here is a list of places you can amplify, donate to, or sign petitions for change:

Donate

Donate to any of these organizations and petitions to show support and help advance the agenda for equal representation and justice.

Sign

Sign any of these petitions to show support for change and accountability in our judicial system.

Do

Call, tweet, and send posts on your social networks to your elected state or local officials and demand equal justice today.

Educational resources

Dedicate time to learn more deeply about institutionalized racism in America, and how to safely take action against it.

Mental health resources

  • Ethel’s Club – A Black-owned and -operated social club that offers access to Black therapists and a multitude of creative events for People of Color. 
  • Crisis Text Line – A different approach to crisis intervention, Crisis Text Line offers you help when you text 741-741. You’ll be able to chat with someone who is willing to listen and provide you with additional resources.
  • Shine Text –  A Black-owned self-care app through which you can sign up to receive cheerful texts and tips every day. 
  • Therapy for Black Girls – A Black-owned directory to help you find Black therapists in your area. 
  • BEAM Community – A Black emotional and mental health collective committed to the health and healing of Black communities.
  • Self-Care Tips for Black People Who Are Struggling With This Very Painful Week – A resource on VICE with tips that may provide a bit of relief.

Tips for protesting

Lastly, let’s celebrate solidarity and beauty when we see it:

Stay safe out there!

15 Comments

  1. cynergyc Jun 2nd at 11:52 pm

    Thank you.

  2. Modern _______ Solutions Jun 3rd at 12:34 am

    May I share this?

  3. Patricia Conte-Nelson Jun 3rd at 12:46 am

    Thank you, Destiny. This is an excellent resource for all of us. We appreciate you sharing it with us. I can see it took a lot of time and effort on your part to put it together. Love and blessings to you, Patricia

  4. Empower Children Jun 3rd at 12:48 am

    What a good read. Very well done. I appreciate all of the resources included in this as well 🙂 thank you

  5. The Delaware Blogger Jun 3rd at 1:17 am

    This is an awesome post – thank you!!!🥰

  6. Lauren Newsom Jun 3rd at 1:28 am

    Thank you! This was the most helpful and informative post I’ve read in a long time. There’s so much anger and misunderstanding and ignorance out there. This was helpful and refreshing.

  7. Stirl Cullen Jun 3rd at 1:34 am

    This is sooo good Destiny..♥️♥️🙏

  8. Msdedeng Jun 3rd at 1:50 am

    Thank you Destiny for this. I appreciate that you and many alike recognize this and are talking about it. It has been heartbreaking to study about it in books and to witness it on the streets at the same time. One thing people either ignore or are unaware of is that, racism affects everyone in society in some way or another, and these protests have really showed that. It affects both the racist whose heart is filled with hatred and unrest, and the victim who lives the many injustices. I love your piece and I thank you!

  9. Mark! My Words Jun 3rd at 2:05 am

    This is interesting! Worth the read! 💕💕💕

  10. Nicole Simoes Jun 3rd at 2:29 am

    Thank you for this!!

  11. Kellie Jun 3rd at 2:46 am

    Thank you for sharing these resources ❤️

  12. Bhaga Jun 3rd at 2:50 am

    At last a post which is not only helpful technically, but deeply meaningful for ourselves aa well, and all humanity and its ongoing evolution. A post with a soul. This truly deserves a big grateful smile, and a Share wherever I can manage to post it❣️😊

  13. chuckmuder4 Jun 3rd at 3:09 am

    Thank you for this remarkable piece, I couldn’t help but share it on my Facebook wall

  14. Estherforwilliam Jun 3rd at 3:22 am

    Great post. Thanks so much. Appreciate you putting out all the information of so many different kinds and levels. Bless you.

