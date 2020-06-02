Support the Fight Against Inequality: Resources and Ways to Act

Understand that this movement is not history, nor will it soon be over. We need to fight for equality until life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are available for all.

The past few months have been tiring for everyone. As the coronavirus spread across the globe, most of us thought that we were going to live with the uncomfortableness of shelter-in-place for a few months before things could return to normal. We thought that what would consume most of our free time was TikTok videos, Animal Crossing, Netflix, and maybe a reignition of hobbies. Unfortunately, this has not been the case.

Fast-forward to today. Society has not returned to normal and instead, we have had more time to engage on the topic of race on a global scale — specifically, how unfairly Black Americans are treated in American society.

We are not only bearing witness to how disproportionately the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Black and Brown Americans, we are seeing the injustices and violence Black Americans face daily in an amplified manner. Whether it’s having the cops called on you following a simple and reasonable request in the park, going jogging in your neighborhood, or being asleep in your own home, the world is watching and finally responding to these injustices. From Eric Garner to George Floyd, the list of people we grieve over is far too long.

We are hurt, confused, frustrated, angry, and just tired.

We are tired but never done.

How can you support your Black colleagues and friends?

Give them a bit more time, space, and compassion.

Understand that some of them are whiplashed and at a loss for what to do.

Let them come to you with causes you can support.

Collectively agree on a way of showing wordless support, like an emoji for example:

How can you support this movement?

Understand that this movement is not history, nor will it soon be over. We need to fight for equality until life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are available for all.

Here is a list of places you can amplify, donate to, or sign petitions for change:

Donate

Donate to any of these organizations and petitions to show support and help advance the agenda for equal representation and justice.

Sign

Sign any of these petitions to show support for change and accountability in our judicial system.

Do

Call, tweet, and send posts on your social networks to your elected state or local officials and demand equal justice today.

Educational resources

Dedicate time to learn more deeply about institutionalized racism in America, and how to safely take action against it.

Mental health resources

Tips for protesting

Lastly, let’s celebrate solidarity and beauty when we see it:

Stay safe out there!