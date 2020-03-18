WPBlockTalk: A Free Online Event Focused on the Block Editor
Join the WordPress community on April 2 for talks on the block editor, block development, and design in a world of blocks.
Ready to explore the possibilities with the block editor? WPBlockTalk is a free and live virtual event that will bring together designers, developers, and other WordPress enthusiasts from across the WordPress community.
Topics to expect:
- Building the block editor: what it takes to develop the block editor, what features are on the roadmap, and how you can contribute
- Developing blocks: inspiration and ideas for developing your own custom blocks
- Designing with blocks: learn more about using blocks to make powerful and versatile layouts and templates
If you’re passionate and curious about the future of WordPress, then this April 2 event is for you!
If you’re busy that day, don’t worry — all the talks will also be published on WordPress.tv for you to watch (and re-watch) whenever you like.
In the meantime, join the WPBlockTalk email list for registration details, speaker and schedule updates, and more. We look forward to seeing you online!
3 Comments
As i’m beginner, i need to learn so many thing from beginning to pro. Thank for help.
I went to it last April – I’m happy that I did it except for the occasional blip but the Happiness Engineers always rise to the occasion when that happens. 🙂
i red your blog message. as a beginner.
Your description is very useful for me.
Would my best !
