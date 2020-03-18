WPBlockTalk: A Free Online Event Focused on the Block Editor

Join the WordPress community on April 2 for talks on the block editor, block development, and design in a world of blocks.

March 18, 2020

Cheri Lucas Rowlands

Ready to explore the possibilities with the block editor? WPBlockTalk is a free and live virtual event that will bring together designers, developers, and other WordPress enthusiasts from across the WordPress community.

Topics to expect:

  • Building the block editor: what it takes to develop the block editor, what features are on the roadmap, and how you can contribute
  • Developing blocks: inspiration and ideas for developing your own custom blocks
  • Designing with blocks: learn more about using blocks to make powerful and versatile layouts and templates

If you’re passionate and curious about the future of WordPress, then this April 2 event is for you!

If you’re busy that day, don’t worry — all the talks will also be published on WordPress.tv for you to watch (and re-watch) whenever you like.

In the meantime, join the WPBlockTalk email list for registration details, speaker and schedule updates, and more. We look forward to seeing you online!

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 67,643,120 other followers

3 Comments

  1. George morgan Mar 18th at 8:13 pm

    As i’m beginner, i need to learn so many thing from beginning to pro. Thank for help.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Linda Schaub Mar 18th at 9:44 pm

    I went to it last April – I’m happy that I did it except for the occasional blip but the Happiness Engineers always rise to the occasion when that happens. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

  3. acquirerenglish Mar 19th at 1:43 am

    i red your blog message. as a beginner.
    Your description is very useful for me.
    Would my best !

    Liked by 2 people

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: