WPBlockTalk: A Free Online Event Focused on the Block Editor

Join the WordPress community on April 2 for talks on the block editor, block development, and design in a world of blocks.

Ready to explore the possibilities with the block editor? WPBlockTalk is a free and live virtual event that will bring together designers, developers, and other WordPress enthusiasts from across the WordPress community.

Topics to expect:

Building the block editor: what it takes to develop the block editor, what features are on the roadmap, and how you can contribute

Developing blocks: inspiration and ideas for developing your own custom blocks

Designing with blocks: learn more about using blocks to make powerful and versatile layouts and templates

If you’re passionate and curious about the future of WordPress, then this April 2 event is for you!

If you’re busy that day, don’t worry — all the talks will also be published on WordPress.tv for you to watch (and re-watch) whenever you like.

In the meantime, join the WPBlockTalk email list for registration details, speaker and schedule updates, and more. We look forward to seeing you online!