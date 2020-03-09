Turning a Page with Page Layouts

March 9, 2020

Ian Stewart

Need to add a new page to your site but don’t know where to start? Making a brand new site on WordPress.com and want to design a homepage quickly? There’s a new addition to the WordPress experience that’ll help with exactly that.

Let’s take a look at Page Layouts! They’re pre-designed pages you can drop content into, without needing to decide what to put where.

To add a Page Layout to your site, head to My Sites > Site > Pages and click the “Add New Page” button — it’s the pink one:

Next, we’ll show you a selection of layouts you can choose from — there are layouts available for

  • About pages
  • Contact pages
  • Services pages
  • Portfolio pages
  • Restaurant Menu, Team, and Blog pages
  • and even starting points for Home pages

Here’s one of the available Portfolio Page Layouts, for example.

These layouts are all made using blocks in our block editor, which means you can edit the images, content, and layout all in one place. Start by replacing the default images and text, and you’ll be on your way!

You can use Page Layouts to make great-looking pages with only a few clicks. For inspiration, here are a selection of layouts using a variety of WordPress.com themes.

What other types of pages and designs would be useful for your site? Let us know what you’d like to see — we’d love to hear from you!

12 Comments

  1. Ab Mar 10th at 2:02 am

    Very handy! Thank you!

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Alsok Mar 10th at 3:25 am

    I don’t see: “My Sites > Site > Pages” and can’t click the “Add New Page” button. What do I need install? Thanks!

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Anjali Roy Mar 10th at 4:49 am

    Is it possible to access these layouts using ‘Classic Editor’?

    Liked by 1 person

    • Ian Stewart Mar 10th at 6:14 pm

      They won’t be available in the Classic Editor. These Layouts are built using the Blocks and tools provided by our Block Editor so they’ll only be available there.

      Liked by 3 people

  4. Samuelito Mar 10th at 9:50 am

    I’ve already taken advantage of the “About” and “Contact” pages. Thank you! I’d like to see a FAQ page — and also a “description list” block ( in HTML) with terms and descriptions.

    Liked by 1 person

  5. John Haywood Mar 10th at 11:21 am

    This is great and very timely as I need to do a huge update and overhaul of my ‘gallery’ page so I’m off now to check out the portfolio templates – thanks WordPress!

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Comfort Mar 10th at 11:51 am

    I’m new to WordPress and this has been helpful. Many thanks. 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

  7. My Sewful Retirement Mar 10th at 2:19 pm

    Thanks for the info…perfect timing as I’m needing to make a few changes to my blog!

    Liked by 3 people

  8. Venkatacharya Mar 10th at 5:13 pm

    Thanks for introducing these wonderful features.

    Liked by 3 people

